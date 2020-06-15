UMAC Announces Intention to Play Sports in the Fall

The conference says planning efforts are underway with the intention to play sports this upcoming fall season adding that they are "cautiously optimistic".

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When the summer starts, the fall sports season is officially on the clock. And now more than ever, everyone wants to know will we have sports in the fall? The UMAC provided a few details on that questions for fans of UW-Superior, St. Scholastica and Northland College.

In a press release, the conference says planning efforts are underway with the intention to play sports this upcoming fall season adding that they are “cautiously optimistic”. The administrative council will be meeting bi-weekly throughout the summer to come up with plans and protocols on how to return to action safely for student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans.

