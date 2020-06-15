YMCA Preparing to Open Swimming Pool

DULUTH, Minn.– As wellness centers and other places to exercise open back up, the pool at the YMCA in downtown Duluth is getting ready to open up.

The pool is set to reopen on June 22. They will be using an online reservation system for the lanes and other areas of the pool. Staff are being invited back to retrain and be up to date on new guidelines.

“I’m super excited to see all the kids back in the pool. See our lap swimmers, our regulars and just having that community,” said Duluth Area YMCA Aquatics Director Alex Gugala.

YMCA staff are hoping to use the pool for classes and day camp events later in the summer.