7 West Taphouse Re-Opens Amid Superior Street Reconstruction Downtown

Longtime customers say they're still excited to get back to their favorite restaurant.

DULUTH, Minn.- 7 West Taphouse is one of the bars and restaurants which has opened their locations this week, including in downtown Duluth — on top of the reconstruction of a portion of Superior Street happening right outside their door.

On their first day open Monday, about 20-30 people came in for lunch. Customers are asked to wait at the door to be seated. Masks aren’t required, but appreciated.

Their max capacity is 50%. If full, they take down the customer’s contact information, who is welcome to wait across the street at Minnesota Power Plaza for an open table.

“It’s challenging to get here,” said General Manager Jacky Scholer. “We’re still dealing with a lot of business people that are working from home that would otherwise be working from downtown.”

But staff downtown, as well as 7 West’s other locations, are excited to have customers once again. “It will be crucial once that road opens up for sales to get back up and everything.”

“So we’re very excited for the road to be done,” Scholer said.

Meanwhile, some customers just don’t care.

“I called here and was like ‘oh my gosh, they’re open’!'” said Donald Saxum.

One of 7 West’s first customers of the day Monday, Saxum was so excited to sink his teeth back into a juicy burger. “I was so happy to get my first sit-down beer.”

He said Duluthians should try their best to return to their local restaurants, and a bit of normalcy, despite the construction.

“Come down, come down,” he said. “There’s always a way to get here. We just gotta get back to normal. Once you sit down, have a cold one and have an awesome meal here, you’ll just feel like it’s almost normal.”