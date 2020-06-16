Denfeld Boys Hockey Team Volunteer to Make Face Shields

The Hunters joined forces with EcoLibrium3 to give back to the community in a huge area of need for local hospitals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Denfeld boys hockey team stopped by the Heritage Center to help put together face shields for frontline workers. The Hunters joined forces with EcoLibrium3 to give back to the community in a huge area of need for local hospitals.

“It was actually really fun. They made it fun. We had a little competition in fifteen minutes to see who can make some. There’s so many speedy guys. I couldn’t catch up to them. I was like ‘how are you guys making these so fast?’ We had fun with it,” said goalie Jacob Snyder.

“It really shows that we can about our community. And it makes the kids want to follow in our path because they look up to us as big high school kids. It kind of sets an example,” defenseman Joe Udd said.

“Our community is strong. We got one of the best hockey communities. We work for that. We give back to them. We help them out. They help us out. It kind of just like a mutual respect relationship between us and the community,” said center Kade Shea.