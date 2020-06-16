Duluth Library Expanding Curbside Pickup

DULUTH, Minn.– Since the end of April, the Duluth Public Library has been doing curbside pickup and this week they introduced some new updates.

Curbside pickup has been moved up from to Michigan Street to Superior Street, increasing the number of pickup spaces. The library also introduced new software for requesting books. Orders can be done online or over the phone. Then just drive up to one of the spaces and follow the instructions on the signs before going to the pickup area.

“People for those months we didn’t open, people couldn’t get anything except for our electronic reading resources through the website,” said Byron Johnson, Head of Circulation at the Duluth Public Library. “They got starved for books because people really like books, they like their movies. So it’s been really good for those people to have that access.”

Books can also now be returned in the bin by the pickup area. The library says returns can only be made during pickup hours.