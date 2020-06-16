Duluth Running Co. Prepares for Quieter Sales For Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

Normally this weekend, businesses like Duluth Running Co. are packed with racers, but with the races canceled this year, the store is seeing less business than usual.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend is normally Duluth’s busiest for tourism with Grandma’s Marathon, but with the race canceled this year, local businesses, especially running stores, are taking a hit.

Duluth Running Co. is usually packed with people coming in to get their last minute race needs or to just shop around. The store said they’re still having people come in to buy items like shoes, just more locals instead of tourists, but said they’re missing the excitement of Grandma’s weekend.

“The week off we definitely feel the hustle and bustle of everybody coming into town and checking out the store, so we’re definitely missing a little bit of that,” Duluth Running Co. executive events director Alisha Bradley said.

Duluth Running Co. added that they’ll be doing an online and in-store promotion this weekend, to try to make up for some business. Those who spend $100 or more will receive a $25 gift card for the store.