Frost River Opens A Pop-Up Shop

The pop-up shop is open from noon to 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Frost River in Lincoln Park is offering a new shopping experience for its customers.

The outdoor accessory and apparel store has now opened up a new pop up shop.

The pop-up is run out of a vintage camp trailer, which is parked right outside of its retail location.

The idea of a mobile store has been on the agenda for Frost River.

But with the retail store is currently still being used as a hub for employees to make personal protective equipment for hospitals in the Twin Ports, the owner says it was the perfect way to reach their customers.

“This really gave the opportunity for the spontaneous person who is just out in Lincoln Park grabbing a growler at Bent Paddle or waiting for a table at OMC, said Owner Christian Benson. “It will allow them to shop, browse, and feel like things are somewhat back to normal.”

Only two customers will be allowed in the trailer at a time.

Frost River is also still offering Boundary Waters permits out of the back of the retail store.