‘Live from Here,’ successor to ‘Prairie Home’ show, canceled

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — American Public Media Group announced Tuesday it has canceled musician Chris Thile’s “Live from Here” radio show, the successor to Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

The media organization said it was ending national production of Thile’s show while cutting 28 staffers at American Public Media and Minnesota Public Radio.

American Public Media Group said the coronavirus pandemic “has created economic turmoil and uncertainty for all media organizations,” and said it “is confronting a large and unexpected financial challenge resulting from a dramatic and simultaneous decline in some of our revenue sources.”