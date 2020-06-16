Red Cross Testing All Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

DULUTH, Minn.– While it’s been getting easier to get tested for Coronavirus, there really hasn’t been an easy testing option for people wondering if they have the antibodies.

That’s all changing with the help of the American Red Cross, these blood tests will go beyond curiosity.

Starting this week, the American Red Cross is going to be using all blood drives this summer not only to help give blood for those in need but also to help people find out if they’ve once had Coronavirus but never knew.

“So we’re hoping to have people find a time to and place to donate and scheduled to come out and to donate,” said Dan Williams, Executive Director for Northern Minnesota American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is doing antibody testing to encourage everyone to donate blood to hospitals as they reopen and see an increase of patients. Along with seeing how many people in Northland communities have the COVID-19 antibodies.

In an effort to keep everyone as distant as possible, there will be no walk-in donations. Appointments will need to be made on their website, over the phone, or on the Red Cross app.

Time spots to donate blood have been filling up. With the Red Cross confirming that all spots for next week’s blood drive in Duluth are booked.

“It’s a good way of understanding whether your body has been exposed to the Coronavirus and your body has produced antibodies in response to that,” said Williams. “So it’s a good measure of the exposure we’ve had in the community and helps you make smart decisions around your safety.”

The Red Cross will be doing blood drive events throughout the summer around the Northland from Aitkin to Grand Rapids areas. Along with a two day blood drive at the Miller Hill Mall August 12 and 13.