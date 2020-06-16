Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Celebrates National Fudge Day

DULUTH, Minn. – If you needed a sweet treat then you’re in luck because Tuesday is National Fudge Day.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park made sure to celebrate the holiday. The store had a buy two, get one free sale on their fudge, and said they were busy all day.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory added that their fudge is normally a popular item and makes for a good treat.

“It’s a sugar-based, so it’s a lot softer, and it’s great because it doesn’t melt. So it’s great with the heat and it’s just a great gift, a great thing to snack on on-the-go,” manager Brittany Rapp said.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has six different flavors and said that their most popular one on Tuesday was the plain old fashioned milk chocolate.