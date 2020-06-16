Trump Signs Executive Order on Police Reform

In the Rose Garden, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line.

The Executive Order details Certification and Credentialing, Information Sharing, and Mental Health, Homelessness, and Addiction services.

The order comes as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil their own package of policing proposals after Democrats did the same.