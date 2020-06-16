UMD Men’s Hockey Postpones Season-Opener Exhibition vs. Guelph

This comes after all college sports in Canada were cancelled through the end of the year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team has been forced to postpone their season-opener against the University of Guelph.

This comes after all college sports in Canada were cancelled through the end of the year. The Bulldogs were set to host the Ontario-based school on October 5th. But now, the team plans to play the game later in the season. UMD will now open the season with the IceBreaker Tournament at Amsoil Arena on October 9th against Minnesota.