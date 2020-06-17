Blessing of the Bikes Held at Bird’s Bar

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With motorcycle season now on, dozens of bikers got together in Superior this evening to hold the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

The event normally attracts hundreds of bikers at Vineyard Church in Duluth. But COVID-19 concerns scaled the tradition down this year with the location at Bird’s Bar in Superior.

Organizers tell us it’s a time for area bikers to get together and pray for a safe and fun season on the roads.

“If they don’t get their bikes blessed they don’t feel safe all year long. And that causes nervousness and nervousness causes accidents,” said Organizer John Williamson. “So what we’re going to do is get all of the nervousness out of the people and get their bikes blessed tonight.”

Nearly 5,000 motorcyclists were killed in accidents on us roads in 2018. That was a 5 percent decrease from 2017.