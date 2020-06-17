Head of the Lakes Annual Giving Day Going Virtual

Most years, hundreds of volunteers give their time to the community on this day to complete projects at Northland nonprofits, but this year families were encouraged to participate within their own neighborhoods.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Day of Caring for the Head of the Lakes United Way is being observed virtually this year.

Wednesday marked this year’s yearly event and in light of COVID-19, the Day of Caring has gone virtual.

The United Way encouraged people to stay at home and participate in the day as a family.

They suggest picking up trash in neighborhoods and even writing letters to veterans.

“Can’t overrate volunteer spirit in a community. The day itself does make a difference bu really it’s trying to nurture that volunteer spirit in a community if we have just a horde of volunteers available to go out and do good things in this community it makes a huge difference,” said Matt Hunter, the president of Head of the Lakes United Way.

The United Way is also part of the COVID-19 response fundraising over $1.1 million and portions of that is being distributed weekly across the Northland.