Hibbing Taconite to Extend Layoffs Another Month

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing Taconite will be extending layoffs for 650 employees and idling operations for another month according to union leaders.

The United Steelworkers Union says employees are now be expected to be brought back the week of July 26 with full production starting on August 6.

ArcelorMittal USA first announced the decision to idle the plant at the beginning of May.

Other mines across the Northland that have idled operations include Northshore Mining which announced hundreds of layoffs in Babbitt and Silver Bay and Keetac Mine which announced hundreds of layoffs in Keewatin in April.