Loaves And Fishes Shelter Still Serving Homeless Community

DULUTH, Minn. – Loaves and Fishes Dorothy Day House is continuing to help those in need in Duluth.

Throughout the pandemic, the organization has remained open as a resource for the homeless community.

The many health risks of Covid-19 has caused the organization to make a few changes.

Those who currently live at the home must remain in separate areas than those visiting for the day to avoid any potential contact.

Also, the shelter is only allowing six visitors in at a time to get meals and utilize other services.

A staff member says it was very important for them to keep helping the people they serve.

“We want to be a place guys can come to during this time and be a resource for them. We try to carry out that job to the best of our ability. So far so good,” said Volunteer Maweja Henderson.

Loaves and Fishes have changed their hours also as a precaution.

The shelter located on the 1700 block of Jefferson Street is now open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.