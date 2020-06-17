National Weather Service Looking to Streamline Warning System

The NWS is looking at getting rid of advisories and using plainer language.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service is looking to streamline the way they are warning people of inclement weather after reported confusion with the way it’s currently done.

They want to make sure people know what’s coming and can be prepared.

Currently, advisories are issued for low-end weather threats, warnings are issued for life or property threatening hazards, and watches are issued for the potential for warning conditions.

Specifically, the Weather Service is looking at getting rid of advisories and using plainer language.

“It’s so important for people to understand the warnings and watches that we issue because they’re the flags that we are putting up we try to not hype up every little weather scenario but we like to tell people when a storm is incoming what’s going to happen and how they should prepare,” said Joe Moore, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The National Weather Service is also asking people to weigh in on this decision using an online survey.

A link to that survey can be found here.