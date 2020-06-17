Thrive Range Holds Virtual Community Meeting

DULUTH, Minn.– A St. Louis County organization dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention hosted a virtual meeting today to get feedback from the community.

Thrive Range focuses on northern St. Louis county communities with high suicide rates. Leaders laid out their goals for the next couple of years, including expanding community outreach and offering more mental health resources at schools in the county.

“It’s really quite remarkable looking back right now all the work that’s been done in a year considering that we’re tackling a very large geographic area,” said Josh Gorham, Co-Leader of Thrive Range.

Thrive Range was in talks to set up mental health programs at Virginia schools, but that was put on hold as distance learning started in the spring semester.