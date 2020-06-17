Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, June 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 31,296 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 12 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,325 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 448,587 tests have been completed to date.

There are 27,404 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,689 patients have required hospitalization and 351 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 351 patients, 181 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 81

Cook: 1

Itasca: 59 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 4

St. Louis: 127 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 20

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 9

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 23,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 703 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan