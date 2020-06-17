Volunteers Chalk The Walk At Twin Ports Hospitals

"I think just seeing a nice message and putting a smile on someone's face for the day, that's all that matters," said Northwestern Mutual's Director of Operations and Development Lindsey Dueland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Patients and staff at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth are receiving the gift of joy through street art.

Interns and staff at Northwestern Mutual, a local insurance company, spent the afternoon chalking the sidewalks at Essentia and St. Luke’s.

They drew beautiful pictures and wrote encouraging messages.

“We hope it means as much to them as it means to us. I think just seeing a nice message and putting a smile on someone’s face for the day, that’s all that matters,” said Northwestern Mutual’s Director of Operations and Development Lindsey Dueland.

Northwestern Mutual plans to find more volunteer opportunities to help spread joy throughout the community, this summer.