City of Duluth Delays Adding 2800 Snow Removal Signs

DULUTH, Minn.– Financial shortfalls because of the pandemic have caused the city of Duluth to make budget cuts in several areas, including the city’s Snow Emergency Plan.

The city is going to hold off from buying 2,800 new snow removal signs, saving over half a million dollars. Last fall, the city of Duluth updated its Snow Emergency Plan and found that additional signs would be needed to help enforce snow removal. The city says lack of proper signage is why most snow emergencies aren’t declared in the winter.

“We still don’t have a final estimation of how COVID-19 will affect the city’s overall budget but we do know that as a result of the COVID impact on the city’s budget we are not able to move forward with putting up the 2,800,” said Noah Schuchman, Administrative Officer for the City of Duluth.

While the city is placing the project on hold for now, they hope to be able to get it going again next year.