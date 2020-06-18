DLH Clothing to Sell Limited Amount of Pride Shirts

DLH Clothing is now taking pre-orders for pride shirts they are selling in honor of pride month.

DULUTH, Minn. – DLH Clothing is now taking pre-orders for pride shirts they are selling in honor of pride month.

The shirts are available in two designs: one with the logo in rainbow colors, and the other in waves and rainbow colors to symbolize the Duluth area.

With 50% of the proceeds going the local “Together for Youth” organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth, staff at DLH say it’s a great way to give back.

“It’s been a really positive response. We’re really happy to be able to give back in our small way and kind of do our part to help lift other people up because that’s more important now than ever,” DLH Clothing Retail Renaissance Woman, Jordan Decker says.

DLH Clothing will accept pre-orders until Friday. They also will have a limited amount of shirts in store.

If you would like to pre-order a shirt, we have a link here: DLH Pride Shirts