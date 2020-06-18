Duluth Mayor Larson to Recommend New City Attorney

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson announced Thursday that she will nominate Rebecca St. George as Duluth’s new City Attorney.

For the past six years St. George has served as the staff attorney to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

City officials say the City Council will vote on the nomination at the City Council meeting on Monday.

“I am thrilled Rebecca will lead our legal team. She shares a vision for efficient, proactive legal engagement and sees law as a critical means to stabilize communities and innovate systems while protecting people and seeking justice. Mayor Emily Larson said. “Rebecca brings a steady and intentional deliberation to her work and knows how to build and lead dynamic teams around a shared vision.”

St. George is known nationally for her work as a legal and public policy advocate in addressing domestic and sexual violence against Native American women.

“I’m very excited to serve the City of Duluth in the capacity of City Attorney,” Rebecca St. George said. “This time in history is a particularly poignant one, and I believe that our local government and our legal community are in a perfect position to ensure movement that will benefit all Duluthians. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be in a position to substantively support that movement.”

St. George also currently serves on the 6th Judicial District’s Equal Justice Committee and the state-wide Criminal Sexual Conduct Statutory Reform Steering Committee.

St. George will be filling the position previously held by Gunnar Johnson.

Johnson had served as Duluth’s city attorney since 2008 and was placed on administrative suspension earlier this year.

He resigned from his position in April.

Pending Council approval on Monday, St. George will be formally introduced to the media and the public at the City’s weekly

virtual press conference on Wednesday, June 24.