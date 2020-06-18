Former Bulldog Ryleigh Houston to Join Brodt, Rooney in PWHPA

After transferring from North Dakota following her freshman year, Houston played the past three seasons with the Bulldogs, recording 49 points in 105 games.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD forward Ryleigh Houston has signed on with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

After transferring from North Dakota following her freshman year, Houston played the past three seasons with the Bulldogs, recording 49 points in 105 games. Houston will join former teammates Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney, who also signed with the PWHPA, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the promotion of professional women’s hockey.

Categories: Professional Sports, Sports, University of Minnesota – Duluth

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Spring 2020 728x90