Grand Opening for New King of Creams Location

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– One popular restaurant in Duluth is adding a second location up in Hermantown.

The King of Creams opened their second location in Hermantown earlier this week. And there is a grand opening on Saturday. While COVID-19 did delay the opening of the new spot, management at the restaurant says they are excited to be open again and to bring their food and ice cream to Hermantown.

“We’ve known about this location for about a year. About a year ago, i wouldn’t imagine it to look this awesome. So I’m happy to be open,” said Carlin Powe, the Manager at King of Creams.

Management at king of creams says its Hermantown location is about twice the size of the other one in Duluth.