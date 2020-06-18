Kelly Rider Steps Down as Northland College Women’s Hockey Coach

Rider has been with the LumberJills since the program's inception back in 2015.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Kelly Rider has stepped down as head coach of the Northland College women’s hockey team.

Rider has been with the LumberJills since the program’s inception back in 2015. Northland College just wrapped up their inaugural season in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Confernece, finishing 6-18-2, but did not pick up a win within the WIAC.

According to a press release, Rider will be pursuing other professional opportunities. A national search for the next head coach is currently underway.