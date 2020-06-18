Legendary UMD Football Coach Jim Malosky Named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

In his 40 years on the sidelines, the Bulldogs had 33 winning seasons and Malosky was named Conference Coach of the Year 13 times.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD football head coach Jim Malosky has been named to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Malosky led the program from 1958 to 1997, retiring as the winningest coach in Division II history. In his 40 years on the sidelines, the Bulldogs had 33 winning seasons and Malosky was named Conference Coach of the Year 13 times. In 2008, the UMD football team’s home field was named James S. Malosky Stadium to honor the legendary coach, who passed away in 2011.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Class will be announced early next year.