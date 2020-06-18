Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocates in Duluth

1/2

2/2

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say a level 3 predatory offender has moved to the West Duluth neighborhood earlier this month.

According to the police, 47-year-old James Demetrius Redd has a history of sexual conduct and contact with known female teenagers. The conduct has included taking sexually explicit pictures of victims. The contact did include penetration.

Redd is described as a 5’6″ black male weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the change of address occurred on June 1, 2020.

If you would like more information regarding the relocation notification you are asked to contact Investigator Chad Geunther of the Duluth Police Department at 218-730-5545.