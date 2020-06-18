Local Church Hosts Rummage Sale

Despite the pandemic, rummage sales are still popping up in the Northland.

Norton Park United Methodist Church hosted the five-day event from Wednesday to Saturday of last week and today.

The church implemented social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks to keep people safe.

The money raised would help the church. It had a tough past year as it had to put on a new roof and two furnaces went out at the same time so it used the proceeds of the sale to go towards the new roof.

“It’s been awesome,” said Bonnie Ritchie, the council chairperson for the church. “It’s been fun. Fun to see everybody in the community, we’re really happy. This hopefully is our last day.”

Items not sold will be going to the Salvation Army as that group continues to help those in need during the pandemic.