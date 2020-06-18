Overnight Fire Damages Garage in Superior
Although the fire was extinguished quickly, the garage and its contents are a total loss.
SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, members of the Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in the alley behind 1816 Ogden Avenue.
The garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Heat from the fire also damaged the siding of a neighboring home and fence.
Damage is estimated at $8,500.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.