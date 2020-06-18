Overnight Fire Damages Garage in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, members of the Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in the alley behind 1816 Ogden Avenue.

The garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Although the fire was extinguished quickly, the garage and its contents are a total loss.

Heat from the fire also damaged the siding of a neighboring home and fence.

Damage is estimated at $8,500.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.