Rainy River Community College Suspends Women’s Hockey Program

The school cited several issues including the recent resignation of head coach Erin Negurski-Hall.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Rainy River Community College has suspended their women’s hockey program for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, the school cited several issues including the recent resignation of head coach Erin Negurski-Hall, as well as low numbers and budget concerns. The program was established back in 2005 and had enjoyed a lot of success in the past 15 years, including three national championships in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.