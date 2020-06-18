Superior, Sponsors Ready to Launch ‘Sweet Streets’ Bike Safety Program

The Launch Will Happen Saturday, June 20 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After many months of hard work and dedication behind the scenes, Jenny Van Sickle, Superior city council member, and many fine sponsors are thrilled to be launching a new bike safety program called ‘Sweet Streets.’

The launch is happening Saturday, June 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Superior Public Library.

Families are welcome and encouraged to attend the free event.

The program promotes safe and healthy activity, small businesses foot traffic, and positive police relationships in the Superior community.

Van Sickle says thanks to the generosity of Allison Nicolson, Injury Prevention Coordinator & Shawna Mullen, Transportation Services Manager at Essentia Health the program will launch in two phases.

On Saturday, volunteers will distribute and fit free bike helmets to kids (target ages 5-14).

Beginning in July, the Superior Police Department will issue “tickets” and a token to kids who are spotted using their helmet while riding their bikes.

Tokens/tickets can be redeemed at Sweeden Sweets for one free scoop of ice cream.

Sweet Streets will run through September to encourage kids to ride their bikes to school.

Vic’s Crane and Heavy Haul Inc. recently donated $500 toward more ice cream tokens to help boost the program’s reach.

Coordinators are still seeking sponsors to get involved with the program to help keep it going for years to come.

Contact Councilor Van Sickle at VanSicklej@ci.superior.wi.us to learn how you can help support Sweet Streets.