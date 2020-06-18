Terese Tomanek Sworn in to Duluth City Council

Tomanek replaces Barb Russ, who recently resigned for medical reasons

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth officially has a new city councilor.

Terese Tomanek was sworn into the council Thursday. She’s replacing Barb Russ, who recently resigned for medical reasons.

Tomanek lives in the Congdon neighborhood and works as an on-call chaplain at Essentia Health.

Prior to that, Tomanek was a chiropractor for 27 years and served as a campus minister at UMD.

Some of her top priorities include a focus on opportunity for all Duluth residents, and issues around equity and affordable housing.

“I learned how important it is for people to be heard; for them to know that what they say matters and to know that you will treat their thoughts, and opinions, and questions with the respect and a true desire to help in some way,” said Tomanek.

Tomanek will finish out Russ’ term through 2021. Her first council meeting will be this coming Monday.