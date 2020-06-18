Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, June 18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 31,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 19 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,344 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 460,879 tests have been completed to date.

There are 27,566 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,718 patients have required hospitalization and 345 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 345 patients, 171 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 81

Cook: 1

Itasca: 59 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 4

St. Louis: 129 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 20

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 9

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 23,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 712 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

