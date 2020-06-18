WIAA Sets Guidelines for High School Summer Activities

Sports will be classified into four groups based on risk to establish what degree of contact will be allowed.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that the summer coaches contact period will begin on July 1st.

The WIAA added that individual schools, as well as local health officials, will ultimately determine when and how that contact will be made. All summer activities will be voluntary for student-athletes and preventative measures, like face coverings and social distancing, will need to continue. Sports will be classified into four groups based on risk to establish what degree of contact will be allowed.

