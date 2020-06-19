2020 Bayfield Apple Festival Canceled

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The 59th Annual Bayfield Apple Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau and it’s Board of Directors made the announcement Friday that the three-day event that draws in thousands of people every year will be postponed until 2021.

“After nearly 60 years, Apple Festival has become a strong part of the ‘Bayfield experience.’ Having a year without Bayfield Apple Festival is going to be devastating to many local businesses and to our orchards but the decision was made for the safety of our community,” says David Eades, Executive Director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau. “Bayfield is resilient and I have no doubt that we will all work together to make 2021 the best Apple Festival ever.”

Next year’s Apple Festival will be held on October 1-3, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire community this was a difficult decision, but the safety of Bayfield area residents, it’s employees, and visitors is the priority during the COVID-19 health crisis. Bayfield Apple Festival brings in up to 50,000 people in just three days. Bayfield’s population is 487. Bayfield County does not have an ICU, and houses only 3 ventilators. We cannot afford to gamble the health of our residents, employees, and visitors,” event organizers wrote in a recent press release.

All vendors will be refunded in full and invited to participate next year.