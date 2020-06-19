Ashland’s Zoe Pearce Commits to UWS Women’s Soccer Team

ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Zoe Pearce signed her National Letter of Intent for the UWS women’s soccer team.

Pearce spent four years on the varsity squad as a midfielder and defender, as well as some time as a goalie. Last year as a junior, she helped the Oredockers advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. Pearce also played basketball and volleyball at Ashland.