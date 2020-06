Coaches Corner: Nick Bursik

For this week's segment, we hear from the athletic director at UW-Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with UW-Superior athletic director and head softball coach Nick Bursik. Among the topics discussed were the UMAC’s intent to return to action this upcoming fall season, as well as what other options will be available if fans aren’t allowed to attend.