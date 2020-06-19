Discovery Center Reopens in Chisholm

The Discovery Center offers opportunities to learn about all things Iron Range such as mining, logging, and even geology.

CHISHOLM, Minn – The Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm is now open after three months shut down due to COVID-19.

The museum, park, trolley, mini-golf, and Redhead Trail is now available for visitors.

The museum and trolley does have certain limits on the number of visitors.

Within the park, there are 640 acres so it offers plenty of opportunities for social distancing.

“It’s exciting it’s just kind of heartwarming to see people back in our doors hearing the bustle and seeing the cars pull up it’s both a relief from a business perspective but it’s also nice to see people getting out and enjoying themselves,” said Donna Johnson, executive director of the Minnesota Discovery Center.

The center is open Tuesday-Sunday.