DTA Receives $3 Million From C.A.R.E.S Act

"Keeping our level of service high during these times to meet demand is very important," said DTA's Director of Marketing David Clark.

DULUTH, Minn – The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $3 million grant to the Duluth Transit Authority as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant is part of $25 billion set aside from the C.A.R.E.S Act to support transportation systems in the nation.

During the pandemic, DTA has offered free bus rides to minimize financial constraints for many passengers.

Unfortunately, waiving bus fees has resulted in a significant loss in revenue, but this grant will help offset the cost of operations.

“Keeping our level of service high during these times to meet demand is very important. The C.A.R.E.S funding is giving us the opportunity to do that,” said DTA’s Director of Marketing David Clark.

The DTA is planning to reconvene most of the bus routes discontinued during the pandemic including the new du-looper, starting next month.