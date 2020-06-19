Duluth YMCA on Mask Protocol, More Phased Reopening Details

The Downtown Branch of the Duluth Area Family YMCA Officially Reopened Monday, June 15

DULUTH, Minn. – The downtown branch of the Duluth Area Family YMCA officially reopened to the public Monday, June 15.

Since then, new developments have come forth in the facility’s phased reopening, along with safety measures and protocols.

Staff is required to wear a face mask at all times according to the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

There are some exceptions to the mandate including if vigorous activity is happening during a class or workout.

Members and guests are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

The YMCA is not encouraging members to wear masks while working out.

Equipment has been spaced out throughout the facility to ensure at least six feet of social distance from others.

All air filters have been changed, and furniture has been removed from the lobby of the YMCA.

The downtown branch is currently operating at 25 percent capacity which comes down to about 75 people being to exercise at a time.

“Overall, people are welcoming the changes and asking about masks when coming in. People want to take precautions and are happy to be back to their normal routine,” said Emily Ranta, executive director of the downtown branch.

New amenities reopening Monday, June 22

Showers

By reservation through our online schedules: Reservations can be made up to 72 hours in advance:

Pools

Racquetball

Pickleball

Taekwondo

Click here for a look at current reopening guidelines posted by the Duluth YMCA.

Click here for a direct link to the Y’s capacity tracker, giving members the opportunity to check the YMCA’s capacity prior to coming.