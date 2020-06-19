Ecolibrium3 Gets Gifted $10,000 From “Lifting Up Lincoln Park” Campaign

Nearly $70,000 was raised during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – At the start of the pandemic, owners of OMC Smokehouse and Duluth Best Bread started the “Lifting Up Lincoln Park” campaign to help the community support local businesses and charities.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts the group presented

Ecolibrium3 with a $10,000 check, on Friday.

The pair of owners began selling cookbooks, with OMC’s most popular barbecue recipes and encouraged the sales of gift cards to help drive money back into the neighborhood during challenging times.

This sizable donation will give the organization the help it needs to continue helping so many low-income families.

“This is what is really great about Lincoln Park. The neighborhoods that can figure out how to innovate and collaborate are the ones that have the best opportunity to not only survive Covid-19, but to thrive,” Ecolibrium3’s CEO Jodi Slick.

The co-owner of Duluth’s Best read agrees surviving hardships becomes easier if businesses and neighborhoods stick together.

“We think businesses have to have each other’s backs. Ultimately, Lincoln Park is competing with other neighborhoods and cities. We all stand to fall together in some ways,” Robert Lillegard.

More than 1,000 cookbooks and nearly 15,000 worth in gift cards were sold through the “Lifting Up Lincoln Park” campaign.