Experts Talk COVID-19 and Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY – Experts came together today virtually in Itasca County to talk about how they are handling COVID-19.

When it comes to contact tracing, testing, and longterm care facilities, they said today, it’s tough to know what the future holds with all the uncertainty surrounding the virus.

“The great wildcard is what does this fall and winter look like, and can the experts throughout the country are unable to predict that so what I can tell you is that the numbers are actually, we’re certainly seeing a plateau on the backside of that spike as we’re sitting today,” said Dr. Dan Soular, the vice president of medical affairs with Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

There have been 12 deaths in Itasca County ranging from 57 to 94 years of age.