Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Ashland Police

ASHLAND, Wis. – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Ashland and five Ashland Police Officers, according to a recent news release from the Ashland Mayor, Debra Lewis.

The release states the lawsuit is in connection to the 2018 arrest of 39-year-old Andres Rodriguez who pointed a gun at a minor child while trying to intervene in a fight that broke out between minor children at a skate park.

According to the federal lawsuit, Rodriguez alleges that when Ashland Police arrived at his home to question him about the incident, the police entered his home without a warrant and used excessive force when arresting him.

According to the news release, the Ashland County Circuit Court held in July 2018 that the arrest of Rodriguez was unlawful because the police had no warrant.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on May 26.

“We are committed here in the city of Ashland to transparency and to doing the right thing in all areas of city service, and that includes taking responsibility for our mistakes,” said Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis. “I assure every Ashland resident that I expect that in every interaction with the city – especially those that involve our police – that you will be treated with courtesy, dignity, and respect.”

The city says they will officially respond to the allegations when it files its Answer with the Court within the statutory deadline.