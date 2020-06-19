Former Greyhound Garrett Worth Commits to LIU Men’s Hockey

As a Greyhound, Worth recorded 128 points in 94 games, helping Duluth East finish runner-up in the Class AA tournament in his senior year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey star Garrett Worth announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to joining the newly formed men’s hockey program at Long Island University in Brookville, New York.

Worth had previously committed to Arizona State. Since graduating from East back in 2018, Worth bounced around the junior hockey scene, including some time with the Minnesota Wilderness where he tallied 25 points in 28 games this past season. As a Greyhound, Worth recorded 128 points in 94 games, helping Duluth East finish runner-up in the Class AA tournament in his senior year.