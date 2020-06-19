Grandma’s Marathon Pop-Up Shop Encourages Runners

The pop-up shop runs through Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn – A pop-up shop in Canal Park is encouraging runners who planned to run this year’s Grandma’s Marathon.

Something as simple as Grandma’s Marathon merchandise might be the added motivation for runners as they deal with this new way of participating in the annual race.

Leadership for the Grandma’s Marathon had to make the difficult call to cancel one of the largest events held in Duluth.

The race draws in thousands of runners from all over the world.

Some have participated in multiple years.

One man browsing through the pop-up shop says this year’s race would have been his 21st Grandma’s marathon.

He says he is still heading to the starting line to run the race on his own.

“I think it’s OK that it’s virtual, but I am missing the physical presence of all the people and the physical excitement built up from just being together,” Participant Dan Kimmel.

The pop-up shop is held annually during the event week.

But officials for Grandma’s Marathon believe, while this year is different, this is one more way for runners still feel involved.

“It’s still fun to have stuff like this on marathon weekend to make it seem like there is still something for the big week that wasn’t,” said Grandma’s Marathon Executive Director Shane Bauer.

A variety of merchandise, including t-shirts and jackets, are available for anyone to have a small token of the first-ever virtual Grandma’s Marathon.

The pop-up shop runs through Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in Canal Park.