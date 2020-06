Hundreds Attend Juneteenth Rally in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Hundreds are attending a Juneteenth rally in Duluth tonight at City Hall.

Marchers came from two different locations for the event including Bayfront Festival Park and the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial.

Those at the event are celebrating the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., which occurred on June 19, 1865. The event also serves as a rally against police brutality.

