MDH to Allow Scrimmages and Games for Summer Youth Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the past few weeks, organized youth activities have been limited to just practices as teams await more details from the Minnesota Department of Health. And Friday, the MDH provided the best news for the teams since the pandemic began nearly three months ago.

The state has issued new guidelines, which include the return of scrimmages and games with outdoor allowed to begin on June 24th and indoor sports are set for July 1st. Full team practices can return beginning next week as well.

Officials still emphasize the importance of social distancing and additional precautions, like players not sharing equipment or water bottles. MDH still recommends a phased-in approach for the re-opening of sports, suggesting that teams start with inter-team scrimmages, and then branching out to face teams within their own community and beyond.

