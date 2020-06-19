New Bishop Appointed for Diocese in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Father Michel Mulloy will now serve and lead the diocese in Duluth.

Pope Francis appointed Father Mulloy to be the 10th Bishop of the Diocese and is succeeding Bishop Paul Sirba, who unexpectedly passed away on December 1st.

Mulloy says Duluth is a city that he says has welcomed him with open arms.

“I ask the good Lord to lead me and guide me and I ask for your prayers, the people of the Diocese, that I can truly be the shepherd that God wants me to be and can lead the people of the Diocese in a way that God wants to go,” said Mulloy, the Bishop-elect.

Father Mulloy, who previously served the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, has been serving the church since the late 1970s.

He will have his episcopal ordination and installation on October 1st.