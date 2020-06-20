Authorities Searching for Missing 24-Year-Old from Ely/Winston

ELY, Minn.- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a 24-year-old who has been missing for about 48 hrs.

The Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maxwell Willis (24 yrs old). Willis has not been heard from for close to 48 hrs, and family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Willis was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe with larger tires, bearing MN license 6CD551 in the Winton area on Thursday, June 18th.

If anyone knows of Willis’s whereabouts, has seen him or his vehicle, or has had contact with him, you are asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.